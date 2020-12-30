PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0000

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $43,282.61 and approximately $309.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One PlayGame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00026052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00133883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00188106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.00583640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00314934 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00052896 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

