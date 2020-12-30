Neutrino USD Achieves Market Cap of $133.41 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $133.41 million and $3.27 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00026052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00133883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00188106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.00583640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00314934 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00052896 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 134,921,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,921,288 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

