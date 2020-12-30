PlatonCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,999.00 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $11.64 million and approximately $42,999.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatonCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001661 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. Over the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00026052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00133883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00188106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.00583640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00314934 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00052896 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,133,771 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance . PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com

PlatonCoin Token Trading

PlatonCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

