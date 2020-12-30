NuCypher Achieves Market Cap of $64.50 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $64.50 million and $13.95 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,063,972,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,000,000 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

Buying and Selling NuCypher

NuCypher can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

