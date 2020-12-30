Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.36). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.92) to ($5.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66).

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $787,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,981,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,074,000.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $57.59.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.