Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Post $6.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.34 and the highest is $6.56. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $24.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.27 to $24.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $26.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.75 to $26.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $353.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.60. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.