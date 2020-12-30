Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.82

Shares of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 95679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murata Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Murata Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

