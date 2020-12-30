ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $219.19

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $219.19 and last traded at $219.19, with a volume of 115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASMIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.66 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

ASM International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

