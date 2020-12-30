Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.80

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 38951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.