Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $218.34

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $218.34 and last traded at $212.12, with a volume of 254320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.28.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist increased their target price on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.02. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,240 shares of company stock worth $83,768,795. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,269 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,278,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,819,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,271,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 184.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after buying an additional 264,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

