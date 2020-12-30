Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $218.34

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $218.34 and last traded at $212.12, with a volume of 254320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.28.
PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist increased their target price on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.02. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,240 shares of company stock worth $83,768,795. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,269 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,278,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,819,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,271,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 184.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after buying an additional 264,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTY)
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
