BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.15

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.15 and last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

