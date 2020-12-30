RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $185.13

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.13 and last traded at $182.81, with a volume of 61877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.21.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $6,541,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,818,000 after buying an additional 191,437 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,570,000 after buying an additional 94,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,722,000 after buying an additional 120,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.