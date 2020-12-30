VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.266 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.41. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $68.02.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.