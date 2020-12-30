NEST Protocol (NEST) Hits Market Cap of $31.33 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $31.33 million and $19.05 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00025971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00133877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00187294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.14 or 0.00587696 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00316351 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00052801 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

