Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $66.69 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $66.69 million and $1.23 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $37.83 or 0.00136271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00025971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00133877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00187294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.14 or 0.00587696 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00316351 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00052801 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,762,922 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

