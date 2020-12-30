FY2020 EPS Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $419,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 870,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,208,798.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,749.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $83,685 and sold 463,596 shares worth $8,602,649. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

