FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Denbury Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Denbury in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DEN. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 4.09.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $546,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,866 shares of company stock worth $24,161,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,311,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

