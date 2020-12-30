Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Fuwei Films stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. Fuwei Films has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.