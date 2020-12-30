State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

STFC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $118,737.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,542.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,538 shares of company stock worth $224,435. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $773.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $371.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

