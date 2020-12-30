Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NMR opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

