Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.
NMR opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
