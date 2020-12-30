iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sets New 1-Year High at $172.51

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.51 and last traded at $171.39, with a volume of 15310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

