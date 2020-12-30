iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.67

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.67 and last traded at $81.02, with a volume of 20379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 565.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 340,732 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,531,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,143,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

