Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.16

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.16 and last traded at $102.98, with a volume of 22086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.88.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,126,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,505 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Alarm.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

