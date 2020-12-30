Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $228.74

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.74 and last traded at $228.74, with a volume of 1527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.35 and its 200 day moving average is $199.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.