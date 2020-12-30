Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $285.41

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $285.41 and last traded at $285.41, with a volume of 2032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.88.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLG. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.