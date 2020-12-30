Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 18,433 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,129% compared to the average volume of 255 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,570 shares of company stock worth $9,554,549. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,088,000 after purchasing an additional 855,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $141.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

