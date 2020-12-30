Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 18,433 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,129% compared to the average volume of 255 put options.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.
In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,570 shares of company stock worth $9,554,549. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FIS opened at $141.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.
