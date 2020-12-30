Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,341 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,095% compared to the average daily volume of 447 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,286 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 329,351 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 206,755 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIU opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 87.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

