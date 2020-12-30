Blackstone Mortgage Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,039 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,930% compared to the average volume of 199 call options.

BXMT stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.81%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,613,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,951,000 after purchasing an additional 437,094 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,950,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,699,000 after acquiring an additional 120,481 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,280,000 after acquiring an additional 848,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,550,000 after acquiring an additional 138,794 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

