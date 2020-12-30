HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $626.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HONE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

