Davis Select International ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:DINT)

Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ DINT opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Davis Select International ETF has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63.

