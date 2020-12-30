Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Glatfelter has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Glatfelter has a dividend payout ratio of 68.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Glatfelter to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $728.97 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Glatfelter will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.