Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $941.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

