Bitcoin Private Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $949,752.16 and $6,917.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00229735 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00030500 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00038618 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000307 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

