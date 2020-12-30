Geeq (GEEQ) Achieves Market Cap of $2.13 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Geeq token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $156,667.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00585889 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00154279 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00316696 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00052796 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,788,887 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

