BOLT Reaches Market Cap of $2.95 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $217,383.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 152.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00585889 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00154279 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00316696 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00052796 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.