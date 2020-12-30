Wells Fargo & Company Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $805.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $805.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.17.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $706.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $693.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.42. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $721.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.