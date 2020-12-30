Wells Fargo & Company Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $805.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $805.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.17.
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $706.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $693.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.42. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $721.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
