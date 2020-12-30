Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Guggenheim

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

