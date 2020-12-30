The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:NTB opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 483.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

