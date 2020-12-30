SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) versus Teletouch Communications (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) Critical Contrast

Teletouch Communications (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) and SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Teletouch Communications has a beta of -1.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Teletouch Communications and SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teletouch Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SK Telecom Co.,Ltd $15.10 billion 1.20 $711.93 million $1.15 21.61

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has higher revenue and earnings than Teletouch Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of Teletouch Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Teletouch Communications and SK Telecom Co.,Ltd, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teletouch Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A SK Telecom Co.,Ltd 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Teletouch Communications and SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teletouch Communications N/A N/A N/A SK Telecom Co.,Ltd 5.13% 3.79% 1.95%

Summary

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd beats Teletouch Communications on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teletouch Communications

Teletouch Communications, Inc. provides wireless services and consumer electronics to individual consumers, businesses, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless telecommunications solutions, including cellular, GPS-telemetry, and wireless messaging. Teletouch Communications serves approximately 38,000 cellular customers. The company also provides its products and services through a chain of 19 retail and agent stores under the Teletouch and Hawk Electronics brand names; direct sales force; and through various retail e-commerce Websites. In addition, it operates a consumer electronics and cellular equipment wholesale distribution business, primarily serving carrier agents, rural cellular carriers, smaller consumer electronics, and automotive retailers and auto dealers. The company acquires, sells, and supports various types of cellular telephones, related accessories, telemetry, car audio, and car security products under various direct distribution agreements with manufacturers. Teletouch Communications, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On October 3, 2013, Teletouch Communications Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices. The Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services segment provides local, domestic and international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services; broadband Internet access; Internet protocol TV and mobile over-the-top; and leased line solutions, Internet data center, and network solution services. The Commerce Services segment operates 11st, an online open marketplace; and T-commerce network that offer assortment of goods and services through pre-recorded television programming. The Other Businesses segment provides marketing platform services, such as Syrup Wallet, a mobile wallet service; OK Cashbag, a loyalty points program; and One Store, a mobile application marketplace. The Security Services segment offers physical security services, which includes centralized monitoring system; information security solutions, such as information security consulting, managed security, and cyber threat intelligence solutions; and operates parking management and security solutions business. In addition, it offers call center management, base station maintenance, information gathering and consulting, system software development and supply, quantum information and communications, data base and internet website, and digital contents sourcing services; manufactures and sells e-book; sells contents and mastering quality sound album; sells and trades in anti-theft and surveillance devices; and operates information and communications facilities. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 3.9 million fixed-line telephone and 31.5 million wireless subscribers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

