Huobi Token Price Tops $4.29 (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $4.29 or 0.00015478 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Bibox and DDEX. Huobi Token has a market cap of $857.81 million and approximately $110.50 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00040831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00288411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $550.24 or 0.01986469 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

