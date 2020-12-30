Cream Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Cream has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $32,493.40 and approximately $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,642.84 or 0.99794992 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028544 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020207 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00365613 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.00546427 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00133032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

