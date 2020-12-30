Kind Ads Token Hits One Day Volume of $162.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Kind Ads Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $42,244.86 and approximately $162.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00040831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00288411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Token Profile

KIND is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 tokens. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kind Ads Token Token Trading

Kind Ads Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.