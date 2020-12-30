BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

BK Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 77.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BKTI stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

