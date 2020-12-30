Encompass Health Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Encompass Health has raised its dividend by 17.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42. Encompass Health has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

