Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Plans $1.34 Quarterly Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 8th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Air Products and Chemicals has raised its dividend payment by 34.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Air Products and Chemicals has a payout ratio of 64.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $10.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $268.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.92. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

