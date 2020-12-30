CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend by 43.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 165.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

Shares of CUBE opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. BidaskClub upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

