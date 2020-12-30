Tenet Healthcare (THC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/30/2020 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2020 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $50.00.

12/11/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $33.00 to $50.00.

12/7/2020 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/11/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE THC opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after buying an additional 832,130 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,539,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 278,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 269,095 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

