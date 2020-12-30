Tenet Healthcare (THC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/30/2020 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/18/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2020 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/12/2020 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/11/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $50.00.
- 12/11/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $33.00 to $50.00.
- 12/7/2020 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/11/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE THC opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after buying an additional 832,130 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,539,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 278,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 269,095 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.