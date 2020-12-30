TheStreet Upgrades Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to C

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PFPT. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $133.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $137.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.85.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,615 shares of company stock worth $8,609,539. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,103,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,616,000 after acquiring an additional 823,730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Proofpoint by 701.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,377 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,692,000 after purchasing an additional 412,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 37.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,764,000 after acquiring an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Proofpoint by 45.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after acquiring an additional 281,221 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

