Qitmeer (PMEER) Trading Down 32% Over Last 7 Days

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Qitmeer token can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Allcoin, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $764,887.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded 32% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00025920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00134346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.00585198 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00154904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00315524 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,483,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, ZB.COM, CoinBene, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PMEERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.