Eden (EDN) Market Cap Hits $701,389.27

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Eden has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Eden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. Eden has a total market cap of $701,389.27 and approximately $27,703.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00025920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00134346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.00585198 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00154904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00315524 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

